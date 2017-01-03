Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - " visit the Croatian...
There is nothing quite like Croatia in the summer. The small coastal country bordering Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia has become a tourist hotspot in recent years thanks to Game of Thrones filming within the old town walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov '16
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC