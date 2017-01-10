The International Community and the Disintegration of Yugoslavia: 25 Years Later
January 15th will mark the 25th anniversary of the European Economic Community's recognition of the independence of the Republic of Croatia. This event has become a notable point of contention amongst those seeking to understand and explain the international community's involvement in and response to the break-up of Yugoslavia, and to decide what, if any, blame lies with the international community for the savagery the people of that land endured between 1991 and 1995.
