Slovaks excel in Zagreb

Slovak female alpine ski racers dominated the World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia on January 3. While Veronika Velez-Zuzulova won the race with a lead of 0.24 seconds, Petra Vlhova finished second. Velez-Zuzulova took advantage of the mistakes made by US racer Mikaela Shiffrin in the first round and is now only 10 points behind her in the slalom standings.

