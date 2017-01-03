Slovaks excel in Zagreb
Slovak female alpine ski racers dominated the World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Croatia on January 3. While Veronika Velez-Zuzulova won the race with a lead of 0.24 seconds, Petra Vlhova finished second. Velez-Zuzulova took advantage of the mistakes made by US racer Mikaela Shiffrin in the first round and is now only 10 points behind her in the slalom standings.
