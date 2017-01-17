Reboot Develop details biggest ever show for 2017
Reboot Develop, which takes place at the Dubrovnik Sheraton from April 20-22, has announced details for the 2017 show, with more speakers, attendees and business opportunities than ever before, all in a brand new beach-side location. With over 110 speakers from across the globe in every discipline the industry has to offer, Reboot Develop has rapidly built a reputation as one of the year's top end events.
