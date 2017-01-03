RBC GranFondo announces training program

RBC GranFondo announces training program

A new RBC GranFondo training program has been announced to support new riders hoping to make it to the finish line. If you've always wanted to try riding the RBC GranFondo but haven't gotten to it yet, there might be a little extra nudge available.

Croatia

