New international flights see Glasgow Airport passenger numbers soar
THE introduction of new flights to France, Belgium and South Korea has seen passenger numbers at Glasgow Airport soar by 650,000 in the past year. A total of 9.4 million passengers passed through the airport on its 50th anniversary year, a rise credited to the 25 new routes brought on board during 2016.
