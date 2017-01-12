New international flights see Glasgow...

New international flights see Glasgow Airport passenger numbers soar

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Evening Times

THE introduction of new flights to France, Belgium and South Korea has seen passenger numbers at Glasgow Airport soar by 650,000 in the past year. A total of 9.4 million passengers passed through the airport on its 50th anniversary year, a rise credited to the 25 new routes brought on board during 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan 9 truth 1
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec 16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec '16 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec '16 Karadjordje was Serb 5
Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10) Dec '16 banana-oOo-bytes me 82
News Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s... Nov '16 Strahd 7
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC