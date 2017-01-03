More
Henrik Kristoffersen put in a searing second run to finish a huge 1.83 seconds ahead of nearest rival Manfred Moelgg in the men's slalom at Adelboden Sunday. Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher finished 2.19 seconds back in third but still extends his lead over Alexis Pinturault to 268 points at the top of the standings, after the Frenchman finished the slalom in ninth.
