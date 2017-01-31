More Names Announced For Sonus Festival Fifth Birthday Including Papa ...

Across five days and five nights between 20th-24th August, international players from the worlds of house and techno will descend on Pag Island, Croatia to mark the milestone five years of Sonus Festival. Adding to the colossal lineup, with the likes of Richie Hawtin , Ricardo Villalobos and Tale Of Us, Sonus is pleased to announce a second wave of heavyweights, including Maceo Plex, Solomun, Sven Va?th, tINI, Rhadoo, Len Faki, Mano Le Tough, Adriatique and more.

