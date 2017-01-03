Migrants protest after reported attac...

Migrants protest after reported attacks in Zagreb

Around 50 migrants staged a protest in the Croatian capital Zagreb on Monday claiming they have suffered attacks by unknown assailants, state-run HRT television reported. The protesters gathered in front of an asylum seekers centre where they are housed, carrying banners saying "Refugees are not criminals" and "We came for peace."

