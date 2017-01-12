Migrants freezing to death in Greece, Serbia
In some countries temperatures are at their lowest in more than 50 years, causing misery for residents and headaches for authorities. Countries in Eastern Europe and the Balkans have been hardest hit, with more than 70 deaths caused by the freezing weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC