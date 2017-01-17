Ex-Yugoslav Army General Trifunovic Dies At Age 78

Vlado Trifunovic, a former Yugoslav Army general who was convicted of treason by Serbia's wartime nationalist leadership during the Balkans wars of the 1990s, has died at the age of 78. Serbian state media report that Trifunovic, a native of Bosnia-Herzegovina, died on January 15 in Belgrade. There was no immediate confirmation about the cause of his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.