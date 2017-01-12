Emirates to Add Croatia to Europe Net...

Emirates to Add Croatia to Europe Network

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Emirates is adding another Europe gateway for New Zealand travellers - the airline's 39th in Europe - with the introduction of a daily flight to Zagreb , the capital of Croatia, from June 1, 2017. The new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, with direct connections at Dubai from the airline's five daily A380 services from New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan 9 truth 1
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec 16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec '16 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec '16 Karadjordje was Serb 5
Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10) Dec '16 banana-oOo-bytes me 82
News Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s... Nov '16 Strahd 7
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC