Emirates to Add Croatia to Europe Network
Emirates is adding another Europe gateway for New Zealand travellers - the airline's 39th in Europe - with the introduction of a daily flight to Zagreb , the capital of Croatia, from June 1, 2017. The new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, with direct connections at Dubai from the airline's five daily A380 services from New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC