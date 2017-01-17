Dumfries and Galloway's Eden Festival set to launch sister event in Croatia for summer 2017

One of the home-grown and most popular stages - The Lost Disco - at the summer event at Raehill Meadow, near Moffat, is to go on vacation to create a sun-soaked European festival. The Lost Disco in Croatia will be held at one of Europe's most breath taking festival locations, the Garden Tisno site, from August 17 to 20. Eden Festival co-founder and director Adam Curtis said: "We are really excited to be taking a slice of Eden Festival abroad.

