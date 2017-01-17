Dumfries and Galloway's Eden Festival set to launch sister event in Croatia for summer 2017
One of the home-grown and most popular stages - The Lost Disco - at the summer event at Raehill Meadow, near Moffat, is to go on vacation to create a sun-soaked European festival. The Lost Disco in Croatia will be held at one of Europe's most breath taking festival locations, the Garden Tisno site, from August 17 to 20. Eden Festival co-founder and director Adam Curtis said: "We are really excited to be taking a slice of Eden Festival abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC