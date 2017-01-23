Dubrovnik to Limit Tourist Numbers in Old Town Using Security Cameras
The Croatian city of Dubrovnik has grown into a top European tourist destination in recent years, thanks to its historical sites, baroque churches, and views over the Adriatic (not to mention a might seem like a good thing, Dubrovnik's Old Town has found itself increasingly overwhelmed by tourists, especially in the summer, when foot traffic practically gridlocks the cobblestoned streets. Now, the city's mayor, Andro VlahuA iA , is actively trying to monitor visitor numbers: The walled city's five entrances have been outfitted with surveillance video cameras to track how many people are entering the UNESCO World Heritage Site each day.
