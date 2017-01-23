Dubrovnik to Limit Tourist Numbers in...

Dubrovnik to Limit Tourist Numbers in Old Town Using Security Cameras

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Conde Nast Traveler

The Croatian city of Dubrovnik has grown into a top European tourist destination in recent years, thanks to its historical sites, baroque churches, and views over the Adriatic (not to mention a might seem like a good thing, Dubrovnik's Old Town has found itself increasingly overwhelmed by tourists, especially in the summer, when foot traffic practically gridlocks the cobblestoned streets. Now, the city's mayor, Andro VlahuA iA , is actively trying to monitor visitor numbers: The walled city's five entrances have been outfitted with surveillance video cameras to track how many people are entering the UNESCO World Heritage Site each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan 9 truth 1
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec '16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec '16 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec '16 Karadjordje was Serb 5
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC