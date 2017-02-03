Dizzee Rascal to headline Outlook Fes...

Dizzee Rascal to headline Outlook Festival 2017 in Croatia

Tuesday Jan 31

The dance and bass music-centric Croatian festival, which takes place at Fort Punta Christo in Pula, will celebrate its tenth edition this year. The 2017 festival will take place from September 6-10.

