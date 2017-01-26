Diversity is Our Strength: Princeton Freshman: They're Training Us ...
This mandatory orientation event was designed to help us appreciate our diversity as a student body during the first week of classes. But what did it really accomplish? In compressing us into isolated communities based on our race, religion or gender, the minister belittled every other piece of our identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC