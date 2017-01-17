Discovery adds rock collecting to Neanderthal's repertoire
An international group that includes a University of Kansas researcher has discovered a brownish piece of split limestone in a site in Croatia that suggests Neanderthals 130,000 years ago collected the rock that stands out among all other items in the cave. "If we were walking and picked up this rock, we would have taken it home," said David Frayer, a professor emeritus of anthropology who was part of the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC