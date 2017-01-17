Discovery adds rock collecting to Nea...

Discovery adds rock collecting to Neanderthal's repertoire

Read more: EurekAlert!

An international group that includes a University of Kansas researcher has discovered a brownish piece of split limestone in a site in Croatia that suggests Neanderthals 130,000 years ago collected the rock that stands out among all other items in the cave. "If we were walking and picked up this rock, we would have taken it home," said David Frayer, a professor emeritus of anthropology who was part of the study.

Croatia

