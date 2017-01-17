Croatia's science minister rejects calls to resign amid plagiarism scandal
In a plagiarism scandal in Croatia, the country's highest-level research ethics committee is clashing with its science minister - who says he won't step down after the committee found he had copied another scholar's work. Scientists say the case raises questions about academic integrity at the top of a research system that is already riven with misconduct allegations.
