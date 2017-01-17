Croatia's science minister rejects ca...

Croatia's science minister rejects calls to resign amid plagiarism scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NatureNews

In a plagiarism scandal in Croatia, the country's highest-level research ethics committee is clashing with its science minister - who says he won't step down after the committee found he had copied another scholar's work. Scientists say the case raises questions about academic integrity at the top of a research system that is already riven with misconduct allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense... Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan 9 truth 1
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec '16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec '16 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec '16 Karadjordje was Serb 5
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC