Croatia's repo auction flat amid smooth liquidity

ZAGREB, Jan 16 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted the same amount of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction for the fourth week in a row, as good liquidity persists. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna , at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent.

Croatia

