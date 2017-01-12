Croatia's repo auction flat amid smooth liquidity
ZAGREB, Jan 16 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted the same amount of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction for the fourth week in a row, as good liquidity persists. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna , at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC