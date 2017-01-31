Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Reme...

Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Brandon Sun

Croatia's Jewish community has boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the country. Ognjen Kraus, the co-ordinator of the Jewish communities in Croatia, says the decision was made after authorities failed to remove a plaque bearing a World War II Croatian pro-Nazi salute from the town of Jasenovac - the site of a wartime death camp where tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma perished.

Croatia

