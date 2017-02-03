Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Reme...

Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest

Monday Jan 30

Croatia's Jewish community on Friday boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the European Union's newest member. Ognjen Kraus, the coordinator of the Jewish communities in Croatia, said the decision was made after authorities failed to remove a plaque bearing a World War II Croatian pro-Nazi salute from the town of Jasenovac.

Croatia

