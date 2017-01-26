Croatia wants to reduce public debt t...

Croatia wants to reduce public debt to 75 pct of GDP by end of 2019

Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday. Croatia, the newest European Union member, hopes that this year it can exit the EU's excessive deficit procedure, a tool Brussels uses to enforce fiscal discipline in member states.

