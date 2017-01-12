Croatia to cull poultry near capital ...

Croatia to cull poultry near capital due to H5N8 bird flu

Saturday Read more: Reuters

Croatia said on Saturday it had detected H5N8 bird flu among ducks on a farm some 30 km southeast of the capital Zagreb. The Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that all the poultry on the affected farm would be culled, along with all poultry in non-intensive farming in a 3 km radius.

