Croatia seeks to buy back its oil group from Hungarian investor

Croatia has stepped up plans to take full control of oil group INA by setting up a special group today to prepare a proposal for a buyout of Hungarian energy company MOL's 49% stake. Croatia, which holds 45% of INA, has been at odds with MOL for years over management rights and investment policy at the Croatian oil company and said in December that it had approached MOL about a buyout.

Croatia

