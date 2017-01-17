Croatia seeks to buy back its oil group from Hungarian investor
Croatia has stepped up plans to take full control of oil group INA by setting up a special group today to prepare a proposal for a buyout of Hungarian energy company MOL's 49% stake. Croatia, which holds 45% of INA, has been at odds with MOL for years over management rights and investment policy at the Croatian oil company and said in December that it had approached MOL about a buyout.
