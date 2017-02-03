Croatia learns energy arbitration lessons the hard way
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej PlenkoviA is set for a baptism of fire in Balkan politics, made all the more worse by his reaction to an energy dispute. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej PlenkoviA is set for a baptism of fire in Balkan politics, made all the more worse by his reaction to an energy dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12)
|Jan 29
|truth
|114
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC