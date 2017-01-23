Croatia files 84 amendments on draft ...

Croatia files 84 amendments on draft EP resolution on Serbia

Monday Read more: B92

Of the 325 amendments submitted to a draft resolution on Serbia's progress, Croatia's representatives have filed a quarter - 84. Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti writes about this on Monday, noting that the document was prepared by European Parliament's rapporteur for Serbia, David McAllister. The neighbors' complaints are mainly related to "greater protection of the Croat minority in Serbia, demands for the return of cultural treasures, the issue of the state border, as well as the abolition of a Serbian law on universal jurisdiction in war crimes trials."

Croatia

