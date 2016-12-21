Citadel - Water Gate

Citadel - Water Gate

TvrA'a is the Old Town of the city of Osijek in Croatia. It is the best-preserved and largest ensemble of Baroque buildings in Croatia and consists of a Habsburg star fort built on the right bank of the River Drava.

Croatia

