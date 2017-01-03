Britain to freeze by FRIDAY: UK will shiver from an Arctic blast with four inches of snow and minus 10C chills which will wipe out the weekend as well Britain will shiver in an Arctic blast this week with eight inches of snow and temperatures falling as low as -10C. Frozen bridges, small fishing boats and stones on the coast are seen near the Black sea town of Varna, some 279 miles east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia Snow falls in Sammichele di Bari, near Bari in the Puglia region in the south of Italy as winter weather hits the continent Children play on a frozen river Bosnia in Zenica, Bosnia on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.