Britain to freeze by FRIDAY: UK will ...

Britain to freeze by FRIDAY: UK will shiver from an Arctic blast...

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Britain to freeze by FRIDAY: UK will shiver from an Arctic blast with four inches of snow and minus 10C chills which will wipe out the weekend as well Britain will shiver in an Arctic blast this week with eight inches of snow and temperatures falling as low as -10C. Frozen bridges, small fishing boats and stones on the coast are seen near the Black sea town of Varna, some 279 miles east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia Snow falls in Sammichele di Bari, near Bari in the Puglia region in the south of Italy as winter weather hits the continent Children play on a frozen river Bosnia in Zenica, Bosnia on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec 16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec 14 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec 11 Karadjordje was Serb 5
Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10) Dec 9 banana-oOo-bytes me 82
News Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s... Nov '16 Strahd 7
News Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co... Nov '16 truth 21
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC