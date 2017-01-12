Bosnian Serbs Halt Contact with Envoy Over National Day 'Insults'
Valentin Inzko, Bosnia's international peace envoy, speaks during a Reuters interview in his office in Sarajevo, Dec. 12, 2016. Bosnia's Serb leadership halted contact with the country's international peace envoy on Thursday, demanding an apology for what they said were insulting remarks about their disputed national holiday.
