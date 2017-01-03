Blizzards, icy weather blast parts of Europe; 9 dead

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Bosnian worker tries to clear a mountain road near Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The region is bracing itself for a spell of extremely cold weather with temperatures expected to remain between - 11 and - 26 degrees centigrade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.