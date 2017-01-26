Balkan patients turning to Turkey for treatment
Residents of the Balkans region - especially Bosnia and Herzegovina - needing medical attention are finding treatment in Turkey an attractive option thanks to the quality and professional services offered, according to officials at local healthcare providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC