UPDATE 1-Croatia central bank buys 278 mln euros to weaken kuna
ZAGREB, Dec 14 Croatia's central bank said on Wednesday it had bought 278 million euros from commercial banks in an auction at an average rate of 7.5490 kuna per euro. The kuna was quoted at 7.54/7.55 at 1335 GMT, easing from around 7.51 where it stood before the intervention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov 29
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov 27
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC