Separatist forces may slow Bosnia's EU progress: envoy
Separatists pushing to split up Bosnia along ethnic lines could endanger its bid to join the European Union and force international powers to intervene, the peace envoy for Bosnia has told Reuters. The EU accepted Bosnia's application to join three months ago and last week took the first step in what is certain to be a long accession process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov 29
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov 27
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC