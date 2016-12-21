Rodgers keen to keep Simunovic at Celtic
A potential loan or permanent move to the Serie A club in August fell through but the Turin outfit are reportedly set to come back for the Croatian when the transfer window opens in January. The former Dinamo Zagreb player has become an integral part of Rodgers' side since the Northern Irishman took over the Ladbrokes Premiership champions in the summer.
