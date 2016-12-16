pictured,More growth at Bristol Airport as easyJet and Ryanair launch new summer destinations
Three new destinations will be introduced to Bristol Airport's route map next year as its two leading low-cost airlines continue to expand their flight operations at the airport. EasyJet is to launch connections to the Ionian island of Kefalonia, pictured , and the Croatian city of Pula from next year while rival Ryanair is to start a The new easyJet routes will take to 62 the number of routes it operates from Bristol.
