Lukashenka Thoroughly Shuffles Government
Alena Kupchyna as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the International Organizations in Vienna, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Croatia concurrently; Uladzimir Hoshyn as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Kingdom of Thailand concurrently; Dzmitry Kuptsel as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the United Republic of Tanzania concurrently; Pavel Latushka as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Principality of Monaco, concurrently, the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the World Tourism ... (more)
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov 29
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov 27
|truth
|21
