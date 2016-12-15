Lukashenka Thoroughly Shuffles Govern...

Lukashenka Thoroughly Shuffles Government

Thursday Dec 15

Alena Kupchyna as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the International Organizations in Vienna, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Croatia concurrently; Uladzimir Hoshyn as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Kingdom of Thailand concurrently; Dzmitry Kuptsel as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the United Republic of Tanzania concurrently; Pavel Latushka as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Principality of Monaco, concurrently, the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the World Tourism ... (more)

Croatia

