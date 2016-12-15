Foreign Film Long List Overachieving Recap
I think JACKIE and THE LOBSTER will fill the two open slots Seems to me the biggest beneficiary here is LA LA LAND which probably would have still made the lineup, and is all but guaranteed a spot now. Your suscription dimes make an enormous difference to The Film Experience in terms of stability and budget to dream bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Filmexperience.blogspot.com.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov 29
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov 27
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC