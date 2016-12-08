For an active tour of Croatia or Slov...

For an active tour of Croatia or Slovenia, Marko is your guy

We first met Marko Vlahov in the Zagreb Airport where he was waiting for us when we disembarked our flight from Los Angeles. He escorted us to his Mercedes SUV and we were off for our tour of Lake Bled, Slovenia and Croatia.

Croatia

