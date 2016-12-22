Financial inclusion for the poor

In his opinion column written for FINEX, Executive Vice President Ben D. Lagua of the Development Bank of the Philippines poses a question whose answer will be of great interest to DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez who has a special interest in the promotion of small and medium-scale enterprises which he considers to be the backbone of the business sector. The answer should also be of interest to a good number of NGOs that are involved in microcredit financing for micro enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.