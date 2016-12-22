Financial inclusion for the poor

Financial inclusion for the poor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Manila Bulletin

In his opinion column written for FINEX, Executive Vice President Ben D. Lagua of the Development Bank of the Philippines poses a question whose answer will be of great interest to DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez who has a special interest in the promotion of small and medium-scale enterprises which he considers to be the backbone of the business sector. The answer should also be of interest to a good number of NGOs that are involved in microcredit financing for micro enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec 16 CCCC 1
News PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26 Dec 14 Ratko Mladic 1
Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09) Dec 11 Karadjordje was Serb 5
Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10) Dec 9 banana-oOo-bytes me 82
News Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s... Nov 29 Strahd 7
News Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co... Nov 27 truth 21
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,810

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC