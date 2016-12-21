[Feature] Refugee children lost in 'black hole' on EU doorstep
More than 20 years after the Balkan wars, Bosnia, a country whose people once fled to seek protection, is struggling to take care of even a small number of refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Some of them end up in a prison-like detention centre near Sarajevo, where even children, who fled the war in Syria, are being locked up prior to being deported to Croatia or Serbia. It is a gross violation of international law, but authorities do not even register how many children have suffered that fate.
