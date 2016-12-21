Developmental Expression Patterns of KCC2 and Functionally Associated Molecules in the Human Brain
Email: Work on rodents demonstrated that steep upregulation of KCC2, a neuron-specific ClaS' extruder of cation-chloride cotransporter family, commences in supraspinal structures at around birth, leading to establishment of hyperpolarizing GABAergic responses. We describe spatiotemporal expression profiles of the entire CCC family in human brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cerebral Cortex.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov 29
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov 27
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC