Croatia's Atlantic sees limits to growth in Yugo-nostalgia

Wednesday Dec 28

BELGRADE/ZAGREB, Dec 28 Croatian consumer group Atlantic Grupa is seeking an acquisition in western Europe as it outgrows a former Yugoslav market it has pieced back together with iconic communist-era brands after almost a decade of wars. The food group makes 80 percent of its revenue in southeast Europe with products such as Cockta - former Yugoslavia's answer to Coca-Cola - but wants to reduce that to 50 percent in the medium term, Chief Executive and majority owner Emil Tedeschi told Reuters at the group's headquarters in Zagreb.

