BRIEF-NantHealth announces proposed $100 million convertible notes offering

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 The largest U.S. banks will have to pay as much as $2 billion more a year to insure against a future market collapse, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday, as it outlined a new rule designed to further protect the financial system. ZAGREB, Dec 15 The Croatian parliament approved on Thursday the budget for next year with a deficit target set at 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, a touch lower from the 1.7 percent expected this year.

