Bids rise at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Monday Dec 19

ZAGREB, Dec 19 Croatia's banks increased demand at the central bank's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, with the interest rate unchanged at 0.3 percent, the central bank said. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 180 million kuna , up from 120 million kuna recorded last week.

Croatia

