Article Image

WE know we are in the grips of winter here in North Devon, but are you already dreaming of next year's summer holiday? easyJet has announced that it will start two new routes from Bristol Airport to the Ionian island of Kefalonia and the Croatian city of Pula from next year. The new service to Kefalonia will start on April 22, 2017, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays during summer with fares starting from A 30.49 one-way.
