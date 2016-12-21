Aleppo Starts Uncovering Washington's...

Aleppo Starts Uncovering Washington's Evil Designs

Sunday Dec 18

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the White House and its European allies have taken a step too far in their bid to obstruct the successful liberation of the city of Aleppo by Syrian government forces and Russian air power. This development has been widely commented on by various analysts and experts across the globe, with some of them claiming that Washington is determined to prevent the complete destruction of ISIS at all costs, since it created and nurtured this terrorist group to overthrow Syrian Present Bashar Al Assad just like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda was created to fight Soviet troops in Afghanistan back in the 1980s.

