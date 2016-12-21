Adria Hotel Forum Fifth Edition
The Adria Hotel Forum is a leading Southeast European hotel investment conference held every year in Zagreb, Croatia and visited by regional and international hotel industry experts. The fifth edition of the international hotel investment conference Adria Hotel Forum will be held held on February 8th and 9th 2017.
