Ivory Coast to Pay Civil Servants $480 Million to Settle Dispute 3 hours ago

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly said the government agreed to pay public workers 280 billion CFA francs over the next eight years to settle a dispute over wage arrears. The West African nation will make payments depending on the state's budget, Coulibaly told reporters Thursday in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

