Floods Stall Ivory Coast Cocoa Harvest as Farmers Fret Over Rot

Heavy rains in Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing areas are slowing the harvesting and sales of beans and farmers say they're worried about black-pod disease rotting their crops. Roads to plantations in the southwestern area of Meagui have been cut off after rivers overflowed and farmers can't access their crops, which means they don't know how the flowers and pods on the trees are developing, according to local grower Dongo Koffi.

