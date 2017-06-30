Africa: Kagame Urges Africa to Stand Firm on AU Reforms
President Paul Kagame has called on African Union member states not to succumb to pressure by some external partners during the process of the Union's reforms. Kagame made the remarks while presenting a report on the implementation of the AU institutional reforms in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday.
